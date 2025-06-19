Weekend Recruiting Primer: QB Focus

Oregon will be focusing heavily on three 2026 QBs this weekend, including Ryder Lyons and Bryson Beaver.
Mailangi enjoyed interacting with HC DeShaun Foster and after the camp added, "I loved what I saw today."
Cereghino (Campolindo) announced his commitment Wednesday to the Bruins over offers from Alabama and California.
UCLA's prospect camp gave Dezeurn (Palisades) the opportunity to learn from and further impress Foster and the staff.
Bruin Blitz caught up with athlete Dylin Bruce and wide receiver Jimmel Champion a day after the camp.
