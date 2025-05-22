Premium content
EDGE Ezaya Tokio intrigued by UCLA’s plan for development on official visit
Count Ezaya Tokio among the 2026 recruits on an official visit to UCLA this past weekend who enjoyed the staff’s laid-back approach to the important trip.

While there was plenty of time for football discussions, the Oceanside (Calif.) three-star edge defender highlighted the games of cornhole and basketball at head coach DeShaun Foster’s home that set the tone.

“I thought that was nice to hang out with all the recruits and the coaches on a more relaxed environment. It was a fun experience,” Tokio told Bruin Blitz in a message Wednesday looking back on the visit.

