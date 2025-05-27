Frontrunner emerges for four-star DE Prince Tavizon

Oak Park welcomes one of the most qualified and dynamic coaches in the United States: Coach April McDivitt-Schilling.
Tokio (Oceanside) said the highlights of the official visit included a more in-depth look at what UCLA has to offer.
Keawe Browne had some offers but then the Corona Centennial Showcase happened and his recruitment went to outer space.
Colorado was the last program to offer Spafford back in March, and he has continued to build his bond with the staff.
Here are some thoughts on what Cahoon will bring to The Farm. He was the first commit for Stanford in the 2026 class.
