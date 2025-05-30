Rivals Roundtable: Which 2028 prospect will you be watching this fall?

Jayden Wade (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Standout prospects in the 2028 class will take a big step forward as sophomores this coming season. Which one will our national analyst team be watching the closest this fall? Adam Friedman, John Garcia Jr., Adam Gorney, Greg Smith and Sam Spiegelman give their takes below. MORE: Five prospects poised to climb in the next rankings update

FRIEDMAN: Tahj Gray

Gray is advanced well beyond his years and is on track to be one of the top defenders in the 2028 class. At nearly 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional standout has the tools to be a devastating defender. Gray has the speed to stick with running backs and tight ends in coverage while displaying the strength and physical style that will allow him to be a playmaker near the line of scrimmage. He is slated to play linebacker this fall but he is trending toward being an edge defender at the next level. Gray's offer sheet already features Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and many others.

GARCIA: Jayden Wade

The California native is set to be the trigger man at IMG Academy after waiting his turn to be QB1. Before his first official start, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has collected offers from the nation’s top programs including Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and scores of others, thanks to what appears to be a can’t-miss skill set as a legitimate dual-threat talent. Wade has a quick motion on a strong arm, has clocked multiple 4.4-second laser 40-yard dash times and carries himself with a combination of California cool and Florida confidence while competing with and against some of the nation’s top prospects every day. If he can flash and begin living up to lofty expectations this fall, Wade has a chance to become a household name in the sport before he ever sets foot on a college football field.

GORNEY: Marcus Fakatou

There are a lot of interesting players already in the 2028 class and I always like to start at quarterback, but in the West, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran defensive end Marcus Fakatou is the name I'll be watching. Fakatou has already been on the scene for a few years in California and at 6-foot-7 and 258 pounds, the 2028 prospect is a striking figure. He's not fully there yet in terms of technique but he played a significant amount as a freshman in the country's best high school football league and should only develop more in the coming years because his work ethic is off the charts. There are a lot of similarities between Fakatou and Oregon star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei at the same stage except Fakatou is a few inches taller. We'll see if the same success is found and it should be because Fakatou has all the tools to be special.

SMITH: Wonderful Monds IV

Monds is a player that the entire country will know by the time he leaves high school. He’s got terrific bloodlines with multiple family members having played college football. Monds is already standing at 6-foot-2, 200-plus pounds. He’s also productive throwing for 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns, and running for 600 yards and eight touchdowns. The Florida native is already closing in on 20 scholarship offers from around the country. It’ll be fun to see his development over the next few years.

SPIEGELMAN: Calvin Ursin