Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 3, 2025
Local 2026 WR RJ Mosley looks back on his weekend official visit to Cal
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  GoldenBearReport
Reporter
Twitter
@MattRMoreno
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cal officially entered the mix with Pittsburg receiver RJ Mosley on April 30, and since then the Bears have been working to keep him home as other programs work to pull him out of the Bay Area.

Stanford previously hosted the 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver on an official visit, and Cal had its opportunity to bring him to Berkeley for a visit over the weekend.

Arizona and Utah are the other two programs in contention for the 2026 recruit, but the Bears certainly gave him plenty to think about following his stay over the weekend.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In