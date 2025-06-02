Scouting Report: Prince Tavizon

Lincoln, NE: Here's a look at notable recruits on each team from across the country, including several top CA prospects.
Prince Tavizon (San Diego Lincoln) is not just a big early win for Oregon in the 2027 class—he’s a foundational piece.
Dakota Dickson (Monte Vista) certainly feels the pull to follow in his father Joel's footsteps by playing for the Bears
Sorensen (Servite) breaks down each of his finalists and why he could see himself at Nebraska, Ole Miss, or Penn State.
Stanford and Indiana remain the two frontrunners for Fahey but if he gets an offer from his "dream school", look out.
Lincoln, NE: Here's a look at notable recruits on each team from across the country, including several top CA prospects.
Prince Tavizon (San Diego Lincoln) is not just a big early win for Oregon in the 2027 class—he’s a foundational piece.
Dakota Dickson (Monte Vista) certainly feels the pull to follow in his father Joel's footsteps by playing for the Bears