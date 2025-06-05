Texas A&M commit Samu Moala schedules weekend visit

It’s the second massive weekend of official visits and camps across the country. Here are 12 major storylines to watch.
Washington’s coaches came to his Leuzinger HS recently and convinced EDGE Samu Moala to take a trip up to Seattle.
Cal has been working to keep Mosley (Pittsburg HS) home as other programs work to pull him out of the Bay Area.
Lincoln, NE: Here's a look at notable recruits on each team from across the country, including several top CA prospects.
Prince Tavizon (San Diego Lincoln) is not just a big early win for Oregon in the 2027 class—he’s a foundational piece.
