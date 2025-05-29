Four-star DE Khary Wilder breaks down four official visits

Orange Lutheran defensive end Marcus Fakatou is the name Adam Gorney will be watching, and for good reason!
Bowman's pledge on Friday represents a massive come-from-behind recruiting victory for USC over Georgia.
Texas is in good shape with Dillon Davis who will visit soon, & Michigan is trying to make a serious run at Havon Finney
There have been some obvious changes since Holland committed to USC in the fall and here are his thoughts.
Despite living over 2,000 miles away, Mensah (Rancho Cucamonga) is "very excited" after getting an offer from UNC.
