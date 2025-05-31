Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted DL will land

Jake Kreul

Advertisement

With a July 10 commitment date scheduled, Carlton might already know his destination as Texas A&M has the edge in his recruitment now. But things could definitely change especially in the closing weeks. The Temple, Texas, four-star edge rusher is at LSU this weekend and if there is a dark horse in his recruitment, it could be the Tigers. Let’s see how his time in Baton Rouge goes. And if Texas really puts the hammer down working for his commitment, the Longhorns could sway him as well. But right now, the Aggies lead and they might not relinquish it. Prediction: Texas A&M

Geralds starts his visits at LSU this weekend and he’s always been highly intrigued by the Tigers and his opportunity there along the defensive line. He will also see Ole Miss (where his father played), Oregon and he will close out his trips with Ohio State. It’s still very much believed that the Buckeyes hold a strong lead for the Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill standout and getting coached up by legend Larry Johnson is playing a big role there. It will be interesting if Geralds leans more to the schools closer to home as his decision nears but right now the Buckeyes are out front. Prediction: Ohio State

The five-star edge rusher will be at Miami this weekend and the Hurricanes always offer a compelling case for top recruits, but they have some work to do to catch up with Alabama. The Crimson Tide still lead for the Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s standout but it won’t be easy down the stretch as Jones recently took a visit to Auburn that went better than expected. Oregon, among others, isn’t giving up, either. Things could change after his Miami visit but the Crimson Tide have the edge. Prediction: Alabama

The four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy loved his visit to Colorado and all the NFL coaching talent there, but the Buffaloes still seem like a stretch. Oklahoma still has the edge in his recruitment but Florida is coming on strong and the Gators could make a big move this month. Ohio State and Texas round out his other top teams. There could be a surprise here, but if things stay status quo, the Sooners could be the winner. Prediction: Oklahoma