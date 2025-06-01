Michigan rolls out red carpet for five-star CB Duvay Williams

The Bears earned the commitment of Faamatuainu (Murrieta Valley) over a slew of high-level programs.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has predictions that include Oregon’s potential run of five-stars.
Beating Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Oregon for Bowman (Mater Dei) has the Trojans flexing big time. How'd they do it?
Fahey (Mission Viejo) shares his latest thoughts before his official visit to Stanford this weekend.
Edmunds (Hunington Beach) is working on helping Ohio State land some major 2027 targets.
The Bears earned the commitment of Faamatuainu (Murrieta Valley) over a slew of high-level programs.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has predictions that include Oregon’s potential run of five-stars.
Beating Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Oregon for Bowman (Mater Dei) has the Trojans flexing big time. How'd they do it?