Predictions: Where the top five uncommitted DBs will land

The big visit month of June is upon us, so before all the chaos ensues, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position. We finish with the defensive backs.
Maybe his weekend visit to Auburn catapults the Tigers much higher up his list but the word now is that Alabama leads Oregon while Georgia rounds out the top three for the five-star safety. Some believe Texas A&M still has a real shot here but by all indications the Crimson Tide are the team to beat.
If there is a threat to Alabama right now it would be the Ducks and if that coaching staff steps it up even more with the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout then things could get interesting.
If he was picking today, though, it would be a surprise if Edwards didn’t go with Alabama.
Prediction: Alabama
Clemson, South Carolina, Florida State and Texas are the four standouts for the four-star cornerback but the feeling right now in his recruitment is that the Gamecocks still have the edge but that the Longhorns are really surging for him.
The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout is at Miami this weekend so that could change the landscape but this will essentially come down to a battle between South Carolina and Texas and it’s probably too close to call.
The longer this goes, the Longhorns might have the edge but Matthews has liked South Carolina for so long.
Prediction: South Carolina
Georgia, Michigan and Texas are the three front-runners for the four-star safety from Houston (Texas) North Shore and while an argument could be made for the Bulldogs and the Wolverines after visits there, Texas is the team to beat.
Once the Longhorns offered, Texas jumped to the top of his list and it will be very difficult to beat that school out for his services. He’s talked highly of his trips there, it was a dream school and it’s close to home.
Prediction: Texas
Let’s see if Florida makes a move for Womack after a return trip to The Swamp this weekend as the Gators have been pushing hard along with Texas A&M, Auburn and Ohio State, which is currently his leader.
Auburn is an interesting situation because it’s close to home for the Brandon (Miss.) Hartfield Academy four-star defensive back and his sister plays softball there. But Ohio State is the team to watch because he’s hit it off with that coaching staff, loves the big-time football in Columbus and some comparisons to Caleb Downs never hurt, either.
Prediction: Ohio State
Getting a great read on Benjamin’s recruitment is tough because he still is planning out a summer full of visits. A visit to Michigan this weekend is definitely one to watch because he’s been there already and he loves the coaching staff, the history on defense and the opportunity for success there.
But until he says no to Oregon, the Ducks are going to be considered the front-runner. For years, the Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian standout has spoken highly of Oregon and that has continued to be the case heading through this offseason.
Prediction: Oregon