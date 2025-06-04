Three-star Jason Hill Jr. commits to Stanford after visit

Stanford and Indiana remain the two frontrunners for Fahey but if he gets an offer from his "dream school", look out.
When it comes to fantastic freshman softball players in Southern California, look no further than West Hills Chaminade.
Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted DBs including Davon Benjamin (Oaks Christian).
Jason Hill Jr. (Folsom) visited Stanford over the weekend. He loved it. And now the three-star athlete is off the board.
Three-star WR Gavin Honore (Mater Dei) got to Georgia on Saturday and he left Monday as a 2027 commit.
Stanford and Indiana remain the two frontrunners for Fahey but if he gets an offer from his "dream school", look out.
When it comes to fantastic freshman softball players in Southern California, look no further than West Hills Chaminade.
Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted DBs including Davon Benjamin (Oaks Christian).