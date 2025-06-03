Two frontrunners remain for four-star QB Luke Fahey

Sorensen (Servite) breaks down each of his finalists and why he could see himself at Nebraska, Ole Miss, or Penn State.
Stanford and Indiana remain the two frontrunners for Fahey but if he gets an offer from his "dream school", look out.
When it comes to fantastic freshman softball players in Southern California, look no further than West Hills Chaminade.
Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted DBs including Davon Benjamin (Oaks Christian).
Jason Hill Jr. (Folsom) visited Stanford over the weekend. He loved it. And now the three-star athlete is off the board.
