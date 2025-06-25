San Diego (CA) CB Cammeron Purnell Commits to Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers and head coach Trent Bray have landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Cammeron Purnell . The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect out of Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, announced his decision on late Wednesday night.

Purnell chose Oregon State over offers from Cal, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State, among others. The Southern California native took an official visit to Corvallis on May 30; it was the only official visit that he took in his recruitment.

Purnell is Oregon State's 10th commitment this cycle and third defensive back commitment, joining fellow cornerbacks Kai Wheaton and Donovan Dunmore. He is the seventh prospect to commit to the Beavers this month.