Staff members have seen a lot of action during the travel season and we thought we''d give a shout out to the top prospects we've observed so far from the class of 2027.
Here is a list (in alphabetical order) of twenty-three players who have been quite impressive:
Mid-Summer Class of 2027 Top California Prospects
(alphabetical order)
Navorro Bowman 6’2 Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, CA
Jaylin Conrad 6’1 DNA Prep, Chatsworth, CA
Taiwo Daramola 6’9 Bakersfield Christian HS, Bakersfield, CA
Mahamadou Diop 6’10 San Gabriel Academy, San Gabriel, CA
Ben Dzabatou 6’7 Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, CA
Godschoice Eboigbodin 6’8 J Serra HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA
Godson Eyita 6’9 St Joseph’s HS, Santa Maria, CA
Gary Ferguson 6’2 La Mirada HS, La Mirada, CA
NJ Gray 6’3 Branson School, Ross, CA
Zion Grissom 6’6 Clayton Valley Charter, Concord, CA
Siincere Hudson 6’2 Modesto Christian HS, Modesto, CA
Nikola Janicic 6’6 Cooper Academy, Ontario, CA
Tavid Johnson 6’2 Francis Parker HS, San Diego, CA
Donovan Mikel 6’6 St Mary’s College HS, Albany, CA
Josiah Nance 6’5 Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, CA
Malcolm Price 6’0 St. Joseph’s HS, Santa Maria, CA
Jeremiah Profit 6’5 Temecula Valley HS, Temecula, CA (transferring?)
Gene Roebuck 6’5 La Mirada HS, La Mirada, CA
Chris Sanders 6’4 Redondo Union HS, Redondo Beach, CA
Jaylen Smith 6’0 Amador Valley HS, Pleasanton, CA
Mohamed Toure 6’8 San Gabriel Academy, San Gabriel, CA
Nick Welch Jr. 6’9 Rolling Hills Prep, San Pedro, CA
Terron Williams 6’4 Bishop Montgomery HS, Torrance, CA