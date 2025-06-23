Rivals Five-Star: How solid are the committed prospects in Indianapolis?

Grant Wise

INDIANAPOLIS - There was an abundance of committed prospects going through check-in at the Rivals Five-Star so Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gauges how committed they are heading out of the busy June visit schedule:

The four-star defensive back from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines has been committed to Michigan since last July but in-state programs are not giving up. Miami and Florida have remained aggressive with Jennings, who had to postpone his Georgia official visit because of his father’s passing, and if he ends up visiting Athens again then that would be one to watch as well. Gorney Gauge: Medium

The Saline, Mich., four-star tight end committed to Georgia in November and he reaffirmed his pledge at the Rivals Five-Star. Even though he lives in Ann Arbor, the Bulldogs beat Michigan and others and with Mark Bowman’s commitment to USC, Keyes’ pledge is even stronger. Gorney Gauge: Strong

UCLA was making a massive push to flip the four-star edge rusher from Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger but after his weekend visit to Texas A&M, Moala has shut down his recruitment. He’s sticking with the Aggies and won’t take any other visits as he’ll be an edge rusher in College Station as the Bruins and Washington worked to flip him. Gorney Gauge: Strong

Clemson, Penn State and Michigan were the finalists for Scruggs but once the four-star offensive lineman committed to the Tigers, his recruitment was basically over. The Leesburg (GVa.) Loudoun County standout admitted that his recruitment basically came down to Clemson and Penn State but he “grew up a Clemson kid” and so it was going to be tough to beat. Gorney Gauge: Strong

The Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end has been committed to Tennessee since last August but Florida is making a major push in his recruitment. North Carolina and Ole Miss are also involved but this will come down to whether the Vols can convince Sneed to stay in the class or whether everything the Gators have been pushing convince the four-star to flip. Florida seems to have a very real shot here. Gorney Gauge: Weak

The four-star offensive tackle from San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan committed to Cal in early June but only a few days later, Tofi took a visit to Oregon and loved it. While Tofi remains committed to the Golden Bears, his brother plays there and he loves the heavy Polynesian culture, the Ducks are definitely intriguing him and has given him a ton to consider. Gorney Gauge: Weak

In early May, Wesley jumped in a pool with Oregon coach Dan Lanning to announce his commitment from the Ducks. Shortly after, Wesley backed off that pledge after not clearing the commitment with those close to him. A few weeks later, the five-star defensive end from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon has now made a pledge to Texas after his weekend visit. It looks locked in and Wesley very much feels like he’s done with recruiting now. Gorney Gauge: Strong