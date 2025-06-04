Softball: Chaminade's Finley Suppan is a freshman phenom

Finley Suppan

When it comes to fantastic freshman softball players in Southern California, look no further than Chaminade of West Hills' Finley Suppan. The hard-throwing right-hander had a wonderful first campaign. Suppan was the main pitcher in the circle for the Eagles and a middle-of-the-order power bat for coach Gina Hairapetian, who retired after this just recently completed 22nd season. "I was very fortunate the older girls helped me along." Suppan said. "This year was a great learning experience. I was a little nervous at the start. Once I got to know my teammates, I enjoyed it very much." Suppan was 10-8 and had a 3.08 ERA. She struck out 84 in 113 1/3 innings pitched. That ratio bodes well for a very bright future. College coaches will certainly take notice.



"I was happy that I improved offensively and defensively." Suppan said. "My teammates helped me through any adversity." In a 10-0 Mission League victory against Sierra Canyon on March 25th, Suppan threw a complete game shutout giving up just three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. In an 8-3 league victory against Harvard-Westlake, Suppan pitched another complete game with eight strikeouts. Harvard-Westlake didn't fare any better on May 1. Suppan was dominant, going all seven innings yielding three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. "I want to stay more balanced and be more consistent," a very humble Suppan said. "I know I can count on my teammates to back me up."



Suppan got a taste of just about everything in her first year at the high school level and it will only make her stronger for the next three years. She gave up a walk-off grand slam home run in a 7-4 setback against Newbury Park on Feb. 18th in the first game of the season. It only propelled her to learn, make adjustments and fight harder. Suppan then experienced the three complete games against Sierra Canyon and Harvard-Westlake twice. Suppan also got a taste of the playoffs in a 7-2 Div. 3 second round setback against Westlake. Westlake is still playing after winning the SS championship and was included in the Div. 2 regionals. Suppan got tons of playing time, experience and innings that most freshmen don't get a chance at in normal years. The situation at Chaminade worked out perfectly. "I just need to focus on one pitch at a time," Suppan said. " I just need to breathe and have positive thoughts. Control what I can control. Control the controlables."



