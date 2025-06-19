Four-star QB Bowe Bentley leads Elite 11 pro day performances

UCLA's prospect camp gave Dezeurn (Palisades) the opportunity to learn from and further impress Foster and the staff.
Bruin Blitz caught up with athlete Dylin Bruce and wide receiver Jimmel Champion a day after the camp.
The Rivals Five-Star is just a few days away. Several top California Big Ten targets will be attracting attention.
The Bruins offered Moala (Leuzinger) last June & remained persistent in their pursuit leading up to the official visit.
Texas A&M beat Oregon in Arrington’s recruitment which saw Washington, Alabama, Penn St. and others seriously involved.
UCLA's prospect camp gave Dezeurn (Palisades) the opportunity to learn from and further impress Foster and the staff.
Bruin Blitz caught up with athlete Dylin Bruce and wide receiver Jimmel Champion a day after the camp.
The Rivals Five-Star is just a few days away. Several top California Big Ten targets will be attracting attention.