Ohio State QB commit Brady Edmunds has some big targets

Fahey (Mission Viejo) shares his latest thoughts before his official visit to Stanford this weekend.
Edmunds (Hunington Beach) is working on helping Ohio State land some major 2027 targets.
Khary Wilder (Serra) has nearly 30 offers but is mainly focused on four programsand discusses them here.
Orange Lutheran defensive end Marcus Fakatou is the name Adam Gorney will be watching, and for good reason!
Bowman's pledge on Friday represents a massive come-from-behind recruiting victory for USC over Georgia.
