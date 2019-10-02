Justin Flowe

Contenders: Clemson, USC Recruiting outlook: Flowe’s recruitment has pretty much boiled down to the Tigers and the Trojans. Clemson is going to host the five-star in November and it’s pretty clear that it is the favorite. USC could change that depending on whether the current coaching staff remains in place or who the next coach would be. Farrell’s take: You have to think Clemson has the edge here and I won’t bet against it, but this is a toss-up. I could easily see Flowe staying home and playing at USC as well. The instability at USC will lead him to Clemson in the end.

*****

Noah Sewell

Contenders: Oregon, Georgia, LSU, Alabama Recruiting outlook: For a few months now, most people have assumed Sewell would be following his brother to Oregon for college. There is still a very good chance of that happening but Georgia, LSU and Alabama aren’t making it easy for the Ducks. All three of the SEC contenders would love to add him to this class and aren’t going down without a fight. Farrell’s take: Family wins out here and he ends up at Oregon even though there will be some around him who think he’s a better fit as a huge SEC linebacker. But I’m not betting against Mario Cristobal in this one.

*****

Phillip Webb

Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson Recruiting outlook: Webb is being pulled in multiple directions right now, but his recruitment is mostly an Alabama/Auburn battle. Oklahoma got him on an official visit and that reportedly went well. LSU is in the mix but neither team seems to have built up enough momentum to challenge the Tigers and Crimson Tide. Clemson also got Webb on campus for a visit earlier this season, but it doesn’t look like his time there changed the dynamics of his recruitment. Farrell’s take: I’ve always felt Auburn in this one, so I’ll stick with that and his early relationship with the staff. However, Alabama is making this a really close battle.

*****

Trenton Simpson

Contenders: Auburn commitment

Recruiting outlook: Simpson, a North Carolina native, has been committed to Auburn for some time now. However, he has recently been at two North Carolina games already this season and the Tar Heels are pushing hard.

Farrell’s take: I’m going to say he flips to UNC because of proximity to home and Mack Brown does a great job recruiting. Auburn has a strong defense and he likes the staff quite a bit, but the more he visits UNC, the better its chances.

*****

Jordan Banks