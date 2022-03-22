Quarterback Julian Sayin is just a sophomore in high school, but he has continued to push forward in his recruitment with a number of options already on the table. The Carlsbad, California standout signal caller has been on the radar for college coaches since he was in middle school, and now that he is in the middle of his high school career there are a number of schools making him a priority.

Sayin was recently named as one of the five-star recruits in the 2024 class by Rivals, and he currently ranks as fifth-best prospect overall in the group. He’s the top-rated recruit from California and is No. 2 on the list of best pro-style quarterbacks in the sophomore class.

So, the fact that he has around two dozen offers before he even finishes his second year of high school should not come as a surprise. Notre Dame, Georgia and Texas are three programs that have emerged as prominent contenders in Sayin’s recruitment, but he continues to evaluate other options on his list as well.

Sayin is still over 18 months away from having his first opportunity to sign with a college program, but the process is already becoming hectic with plenty of schools involved.

“It’s definitely crazy, I’m just glad to have great support from my friends and family,” he said. “Also my high school coach, coach Mac [Thadd MacNeal], he supports me a lot and I’m just thankful for that.”

Oregon is one of the schools that has jumped into the mix with Sayin and offered the five-star quarterback in January when also made the visit up to Eugene to meet with the new staff under Dan Lanning in person.