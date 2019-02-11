Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-11 15:09:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star LSU commit Elias Ricks lays out visit plans

He3yurono9bhd97cecuz
Elias Ricks
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Elias Ricks is happily committed to LSU, he’s visiting Baton Rouge again soon and he described his relationship with the coaching staff in glowing terms.Everybody is tryi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}