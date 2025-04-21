Five-star QB Brady Smigiel back from major Big 10 trip

Havon (Sierra Canyon) visited USC on one of its recent big recruiting weekends & really enjoyed his time around the team
Ryder Lyons (Folsom) has been busy on the road, seeing his favorites and getting a better feel for his recruitment.
Three schools, including UCLA, are deadlocked in a three-way tie, Jones said, with official visits soon on the horizon.
Here is the intel behind some of those predictions -- and more -- as we move closer to decision season.
There are not going to be many pipelines that are better in the entire country than Mater Dei to USC.
