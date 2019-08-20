News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 12:08:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star ATH Ceyair Wright has busy summer

Jitue5ixo4gjsy3co9gt
Ceyair Wright
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Ceyair Wright was not expecting a Notre Dame offer. He had not been talking much to the Irish coaching staff.But Notre Dame has decided to offer the 2021 four-star athlete from Los Angeles Loyola a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}