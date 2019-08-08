Four-star LV Bunkley-Shelton breaks down Texas trip
Lavon Bunkley-Shelton thought a few times about making an early commitment but each time the four-star receiver held off.The Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout who shined this summer at the Rivals100 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news