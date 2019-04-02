Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 16:36:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star OL Jonah Monheim back from major Big 12 visit

Nywb6iopge1bmwwerddv
Jonah Monheim
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

WESTWOOD, Calif. - Jonah Monheim has picked up major offers quickly over the last few months and recently the four-star offensive lineman has been hitting the road.Oklahoma was his latest stop and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}