Four-star OL Jonah Monheim back from major Big 12 visit
WESTWOOD, Calif. - Jonah Monheim has picked up major offers quickly over the last few months and recently the four-star offensive lineman has been hitting the road.Oklahoma was his latest stop and ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news