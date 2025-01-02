Four-star QB Luke Fahey still taking time with commitment

Rivals recruiting director Adam Gorney shares the latest in the recruitment of four-star 2026 wide receiver Trent Mosley
Henry remains open to visiting Miami this offseason and might do so the weekend of the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament.
Four-star receiver Madden Williams planned to commit in January but moved up his date and announced Saturday.
Madden Williams has a top list and he’s ready to make his commitment on Jan. 11 at the Navy All-American Bowl.
QB Furian Inferrera discusses his interest in Oregon and his visit for the Ducks' October12 game against Ohio State.
