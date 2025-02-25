Four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux breaks down six favorites

Adam Gorney looks at the 10 biggest prospects who have backed off their pledges so far – with many more to come.
Aaryn Washington (Mater Dei) is one of the top CBs in the 2027 class and 3 programs are taking the lead early on.
More top teams are emerging for some of the best players in the country, including four from CA. Photo: Duvay Williams.
Folks at Oklahoma are convinced that O'Neal is being underated. His arm talent might be the best of anyone in the class.
Many programs won't give up on 4-star WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo) and he feels he should hear some of them out.
