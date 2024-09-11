Advertisement

Tuesdays with Gorney: New book offers key insight into big-time coaches

Tuesdays with Gorney: New book offers key insight into big-time coaches

A new book offers a tremendous amount of insight into today’s college fb landscape. Pic: Julian Sayin (Carlsbad HS/OSU)

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star OT Kodi Greene Making 'PLAN A' Work On and Off the Field

Four-star OT Kodi Greene Making 'PLAN A' Work On and Off the Field

Oregon commit Greene (Mater Dei) is poised to leave a lasting legacy—both on and off the field. Check out his "PLAN A."

 • Scott Reed
Major visits coming up for 2026 four-star LB Talanoa Ili

Major visits coming up for 2026 four-star LB Talanoa Ili

Three schools that Ili will visit have particularly grabbed his attention but there are deifinitely others as well.

 • Adam Gorney
West Spotlight: Predictions for uncommitted prospects

West Spotlight: Predictions for uncommitted prospects

QB Ryder Lyons, LB Madden Faraimo, and QB Luke Fahey are included in our commitment predictions in the West region.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star 2026 OL Tommy Tofi checking in on LA schools

Four-star 2026 OL Tommy Tofi checking in on LA schools

Tofi is expected to stop by USC and UCLA this weekend. They are among several top programs pursuing him.

 • Matt Moreno

• Adam Gorney
• Scott Reed
• Adam Gorney
Published Sep 11, 2024
Four-star tight end Aaron Ia set with Arizona State pledge
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
