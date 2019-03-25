Four-star WR Logan Loya lands USC offer on trip
Logan Loya was one of many top prospects at USC’s Elite Junior Day on Saturday. He left campus with an offer.And after witnessing the Trojans’ new offensive scheme under coordinator Graham Harrell,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news