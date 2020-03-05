Girls CIF State Regional Quarterfinal: Long Beach Poly defeats Mater Dei
CIF State Regional Quarterfinal:Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits 55, Mater Dei Monarchs 50 Long Beach Poly led most of the way and eliminated Mater Dei from the Regional playoffs with a 55-50 victory o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news