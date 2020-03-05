News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-05 22:42:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls CIF State Regional Quarterfinal: Long Beach Poly defeats Mater Dei

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

CIF State Regional Quarterfinal:Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits 55, Mater Dei Monarchs 50 Long Beach Poly led most of the way and eliminated Mater Dei from the Regional playoffs with a 55-50 victory o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}