Heritage Christian overtakes Granada Hills in showcase thriller
Heritage Christian Warriors 58, Granada Hills Highlanders 51Heritage Christian outscored Granada Hills 24-7 in the 4th quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and escape with a win at the Heritage Chri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news