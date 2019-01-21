Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 13:08:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Heritage Christian routs Campbell Hall in Heritage Christian Showcase

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Heritage Christian Warriors 93, Campbell Hall Vikings 62Host Heritage Christian closed the first half with an 18-0 run and breezed the rest of the way in an impressive 93-62 win over Campbell Hall ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}