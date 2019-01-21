Heritage Christian routs Campbell Hall in Heritage Christian Showcase
Heritage Christian Warriors 93, Campbell Hall Vikings 62Host Heritage Christian closed the first half with an 18-0 run and breezed the rest of the way in an impressive 93-62 win over Campbell Hall ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news