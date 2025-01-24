Hilltop Targets: Orange Lutheran HS 2028 DE- Marcus Fakatou

In a move that adds to his growing list of accolades, Orange Lutheran High School freshman defensive end Marcus Fakatou ( pronounced: FA-kah-TOH-uu) received a scholarship offer from SMU this week. The 6’7”, 260-pound standout from Riverside, California, continues to draw national attention for his impressive combination of size, speed, and skill.

Fakatou, who was named a 2024 8th Grade UA All-American and already boasts offers from Power 4 programs such as Notre Dame, USC, and Texas, described the SMU offer as a “blessing.”

“Felt great! Another great D1 school to consider, definitely a blessing,” Fakatou said when asked how he felt upon hearing the news.

The recognition from SMU is another testament to Fakatou’s meteoric rise in the football world. “It’s humbling,” he added. “I’ve worked hard to get to this point, and to have a D1 school like SMU notice me—it’s a great feeling.”

Earning the Offer

When reflecting on what may have earned him the SMU offer, Fakatou pointed to his agility and explosiveness. “With the height and weight I am at currently, I’m agile and quick,” he said, highlighting the rare athleticism that makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

Fakatou is known for his exceptional bend, sturdy frame, and quick feet, as well as his ability to shed blockers with expert hand usage. These traits, combined with relentless preparation and year-round training, have been key to his success.

“It’s the reason I am where I’m at today. I train all year round to improve on my skills and be the best at my position,” Fakatou explained.

The Journey and Inspirations

Despite his youth, Fakatou has already started for Orange Lutheran’s varsity team, competing against elite players with more experience. This challenge, he said, has been instrumental in his development.

His father, a former professional rugby player, has been a guiding force in his journey. “My dad has been my biggest influence. He knows what it takes to get to a high level in sports and has been my guidance and support,” Fakatou said.

The freshman phenom also credited his family and extended support system for helping him reach this milestone. “My parents, uncle Kaho, aunt Kase, and Uncle Paul have been there for me spiritually and emotionally, reminding me to put God first always,” he shared.

Looking Ahead

While Fakatou hasn’t yet visited SMU’s campus, he’s excited about the opportunity to potentially play for the Mustangs. “I was excited and grateful when I spoke with the coaching staff. They wanted to know more about me, and that meant a lot,” he said.

As he continues to evaluate his options, Fakatou will consider several factors before making his final decision, including the culture, location, and faith of each program.

“My goal is to develop into the best player at my position and possibly go pro,” Fakatou said of his collegiate aspirations.

For younger players looking to follow in his footsteps, Fakatou offered this advice: “The sky’s the limit. Don’t let stats scare you; anyone can be part of the 1%. It’s up to you to make it happen.”

With offers piling up and his reputation growing, Marcus Fakatou is poised to become a household name in football circles. The SMU offer is yet another chapter in what promises to be an extraordinary journey.