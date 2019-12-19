E-Woods picked out a Greek God name out of a hat to give each Hometown Favorite player, something fun to go with their fire visual photos. All these Greek God names and terms, military names are picked at random.

I could just on and on about true mentors, real ones who love kids like Rico Hines, Keion Kindred , but just watch the video, WATCH IT to feel a great moment and advice! They say a picture is worth a 1.000 words, so this fire vid below is gotta be worth 10 million words:

Those two are like LA icons for helping now, and carrying the Ray mond Lewis torch of excellence. Their NBA friends are also vets giving their all to kids in the clinics. How special is it to have as mentors Russ Westbrook, Lou Williams, M-Harrell, J-Harden, T-Ariza, D-DeRozan, Beasley, D-Wright, CP3?

What is Hometown Favorites? Parts 1 and 2 of this recent series focused on how the best current NBA LA super-stars, real one mentors like Pooh Jeter and Bobby Brown sparked Hometown Favorites.

I decided to really single out Dylan Andrews as face of Hometown Favorites in this HF feature for a few reasons.

First, DA gets it, he takes in all the lessons of advice and training from pros, handles himself with utter class. He will pass that down to kids as he becomes an adult.

Second, me, E-Woods, I believe in him big time. I remember asking Paul Pierce in 05’ who he thought were the next great preps and college players to turn pros out of LA. Double P got it right on the money, DA will be a PRO!

Dylan Andrews is more than a Windward 6-3 guard. Monster hard worker, super humble, good, good guy. Reni Johnson of Windward tells me of his good nature a lot, so it’s easy to root for him as person,

And even though he’s gotten many D1 offers, even at the Pac-12 level as a freshman, and is considered a high major prospect, dude is seriously underrated.

I predict DA will be an Elite High MAJOR, I feel he’s the one, in my bones, with all E-Woods heart because he plays defense like an octopus, attacks the rim like a killa, embraces the team concept.

He trains to succeed with his Godmother Breeze McDonald, who is also his ever dope Compton Magic AAU coach for the ages!

Hear and feel Dylan’s quote on Hometown Favorites, what it means to him, “I love everything that the HF is all about. Real good dudes who are pros or help train pros that I respect so much are coming out to help me, help us all be our best.

“Not just as players but as people, giving us life skills, strategies to deal with challenges, giving us a toolbox to engage life. That’s so big. The only way I can ever repay that is to give it back, give my all to youngsters when I grow up just as these great pros and experts who are giving us their 100.

“It’s just a blessing to be a part of. I can’t thank just a few of the mentors because over the past couple years so many people of different achievement levels of success have come out for us all.

"It’s a brotherhood but yet the females that assist us make it a sisterhood for them also. We all just have so much love and respect for everyone else involved. We appreciate each other, we really do.”

Me, E-Woods, I feel bad I haven’t gotten a chance to meet each kid coming up in the HF program. I’m going to try lil by lil to get their story told.

Which player or mentor do you get down with? They are all dope.