The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect from Menlo Atherton in the Bay Area previously visited UCLA and followed up his time on Montlake with a visit to Cal over the weekend before arriving at his decision.

Hyde was one of the recruits who made the trek out to UW for a massive recruiting weekend for Jedd Fisch and the program.

As June continues to play out, Washington is expected to begin hitting overdrive with its 2025 recruiting class. Tuesday, the Huskies kept their streak of landing a commitment each month alive as three-star edge rusher Devin Hyde announced his pledge to the program following a recent trip out to Seattle.

Hyde is now the sixth commitment in the class and the first on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive line coach Jason Kaufusi led the pursuit of Hyde for the Huskies, and that connection ultimately led to UW securing the commitment.

In addition to the two other schools he visited officially, Hyde also picked up offers from Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State and San Jose State plus Ivy League programs Harvard and Princeton.

Instead of one of those other options, Hyde will get his opportunity to play in the Big Ten as part of the future defensive front at UW.

Hyde has produced at a high level in his high school career with 80 tackles in each of the last two seasons. He had a career-best 94 tackles in 2023 to go along with 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. The newest UW commit also forced four fumbles in his junior season.

In all, he has collected 192 tackles across three seasons.