Kansas lands commitment from two-sport star Jaden Nickens

Vander Ploog loved Washington so It took a lot of thinking but on Sunday he made the flip to Oregon.
Here is a look at the top 5 uncommitted WRs & where things stand in their recruitment. Photo: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Oregon wants to move to the top with ATH Brandon Arrington & Notre Dame wants to ward off USC for LB Madden Faraimo.
Penn State cornerback commit DB Daryus Dixson and 2026 DE Shaun Scott (pictured) will be there for the Washington game.
2025 LB Madden Faraimo (JSerra) and 2026 CB RJ Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) are among those that will be on hand.
