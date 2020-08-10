CaliforniaPreps - Legends Speak: Prentice Beverly is the Muhammad Ali of Scouting!

Prentice Beverly sweats the details of women’s basketball scouting like no other, just as Muhammed Ali would sweat in the ring. Both with flashy footwork, personality and confidence galore, yet both devoutly humble, dedicated to their craft. Both Ali and Prentice are drenched in sweat from giving it their all in their respective careers and if you wrung dry the towels they used to wipe down with? Watch droplets of conviction, caring, and fierceness hit the floor: both are wet 100.



Prentice Beverly

Why does P-Beverly deserve such praise? In the last 15 years, dude has been as real to the game as anyone I’ve ever seen. This story is unlike any you may have seen before - 12 quotes broke off from the heaviest of hitters in hoop, real ones giving praise and insight to one of their own: P-Bev. Why love Prentice? it’s not just his contagious smile and ability to energize the apathetic. He makes you feel even in an unfeeling world no doubt. Other scouts might act lazy and only see a kid play once, prematurely stating their potential. Prentice can only act real and, amazingly, he never, ever gets jaded about kids. That’s crazy in a biz that has a good scout seeing many 1,000s of players per year. What you can admire most about P-Bev is that he disdains sell-outs, fake industry imposters. Nah, P-Bev is the opposite. When he had corporate bosses directing his itinerary he was frustrated being told to go only to certain events. So he struck out on his own to be the master of his own fate in his BallN Prep services. What also makes Prentice special is he is proud to not only see the skill that a prospect has, he tries to see into a kids heart and into their way of conducting themselves. He reads more than just their skill, he senses their destiny because P-Bev is in touch with the human spirit. Me, E-Woods, I’ve been an analysts for 20 years, done 800 features over the years for Rivals.com among others, but P-Bev is 10x’s the scout I’ll ever be. Dude is just the takeover like Scoop Jackson was for SLAM back in the day. Ultimate compliment time: P-Bev makes Muhammad Ali’s quote come alive about doing right by others. Tell em Ali, how we should be on terra firma, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”



Muhammad Ali

Why do this story on someone who’s already more than earned praise? Prentice’s career is a road map for young scouts to follow, a call to action for anyone striving to be that special someone who makes a difference. P-Bev? Dude walks the walk by living up to the word “integrity” as he lives up to his better angels. If you’re really about this life of covering hoops, look at Prentice Beverly. Look deep within, then do what Cassius Clay preached, “Don't count the days, make the days count.” Ask anyone. Prentice’s humanity and methodology are a true north star of his field. Don’t just pat him on the back, follow his example, follow his star I say. It’s time to unleash fists of flurry. Quotes will come in three’s again and again in this feature, a hurricane of jabs, undercuts, and knockout punches of words from figures so dope in the hoop game that their names speak for themselves. I dare you to read to the end of this story, betcha it’s the most unique story filled with meaningful quotes you’ll ever read. It’s in a word “different” because P-Bev hits different. Here are quotes of others: “Prentice has been a supporter of mine since my AAU days. He has been really dedicated to covering women’s basketball and advocating for it for many years. There’s not a lot of people that show support like he does.” - Arike Ogunbowale, player in the W

“Prentice is like family, he’s always there when I need him. He’s also supportive of women’s basketball and I love how he continues to give young women opportunities for a better future.” - Jordin Canada, WNBA champ

“Prentice has become like family. His work within the women's basketball space is what has brought us together. He is a true advocate for girls and women in basketball and has been someone that not only talks the talk, but walks the walk. Our relationship has grown through his support of me and of my Catch the Stars Foundation and all of my work on and off the court. I appreciate how committed he is in changing the landscape for women’s basketball.” - Tamika Catchings, HOF, current WNBA GM



Arike Ogunbowale and Prentice

#drop the mic time This man they speak of? He’s not just from Toledo, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky. He hails from every spot and gym he goes to see talent, he belongs to all of America. P-Bev grew up running track and he hooped overseas, but dude has made his life’s work to do right by female hoops more than anyone I ever met. PB shares my mentality, maybe that’s why we get along so easily. Drop some knowledge on em P-Bev, “I love the women’s game because it’s pure. The men’s side can see lots of ego, conceit. There’s so much mixed influence that is detrimental to the human spirit of sports. The game needs to be played the right way and females achieve that the most I think. “I’m so proud to have coached prep girls in Alabama. I got in trouble back then in the early 2007-08 season as an assistant volunteer coach for the varsity team. I’d help girls who came to me, asked for help to connect them to a scholarship at a college. I just could not turn them down. “Others would say I was recruiting them. No, I just needed to help them. I’m a social person who loves people. If I had a plug, believed in someone, how could I hold back doing so? So I decided to dedicate my life to identifying talent, helping others. “My journey is to encourage and build skill sets and strength in youngsters to excel. I hope my legacy will also have me remembered as a family man, good dad and husband. I just want to be a guy who gave it his all to uplift and do right by the women’s game, grow it with all I have. It’s so worthy of my passion, of celebration, that’s what it’s all about.” Feel P-Bev’s passion come alive on his IG page: Click here Let’s feel some more hard hitting quotes for the ages: “There are two things in regard to Prentice that draws my utmost respect. The first is that he has a tremendous passion to help others – it’s like his life mission. The second is he is incredibly genuine – real to the core.” - Bob Starkey, Texas A & M assistant coach

“Prentice Beverly is one of the hardest working people in the women’s basketball world. He has been a strong advocate for women’s basketball for a long time as an evaluator and a scout and has helped countless players get exposure. I had the pleasure of seeing his passion, honesty and work ethic for the women’s game firsthand while working with him on AAU youth initiatives. He continues to think outside the box and grow the women’s basketball game and he does it for the right reasons. “ - Darius Taylor, Atlanta Dream assistant coach

“Prentice has always been one of my favorite advocates for women’s basketball! Throughout my journey as an assistant and now head coach, he’s been a tremendous help in identifying great talent. I respect his opinion, and I’m proud to see how much his vision and hard work has manifested.” - Niele Ivey, Coach Notre Dame University #That’s heat



Athena Tomlinson, Prentice, Destiny Agubata

Why do I think so highly of P? He runs so many events, clinics, things related to BallN Prep, but he keeps it super reasonable, no money grabs of $250-$400 per week per kid at camps like others might charge. P-Bev just charges enough to pay the refs. I often tell kids that I highly recommend you get yourself to a PBSA camp and immerse yourself in more than just fluff. The camp will challenge your IQ, like when P-Bev will ask campers what they will do if there’s 30 seconds on the clock, down by 2. If you get to a camp, answers await, deep knowledge that supports an advanced mentality. Peep his twitter. P grinds, motivates, entertains, and enlightens. A brain trust of fellow talented scouts in America will now unleash some more fists of fury in quotes: “Prentice is a true down to Earth guy. He loves to help kids and people. He has relationships with the college coaches and gets the evaluations and information to the colleges. He doesn’t play politics and does the right thing to help the under dog.” - Bret McCormick, All Star Girls Report

“Prentice has that vision that allows him to see a bigger picture. He’s been a fixture in virtually every aspect of the game. Possessing a diverse perspective from the gym, media and particularly as a father himself. Families can count on his honesty and enthusiasm regardless the location or event. Prentice is a clear presence in the murky waters surrounding grassroots basketball.” - Mark Lewis, Blue Star Media

“Prentice is active in going out to see kids play all over the country. He’s such an enjoyable figure, and just a good guy.” - Dan Olson, ESPN Gurlz Report P-Bev just stays “turned up,” always real in his advice and analysis of the game, and he makes everyone smile so dang much while doing so! Maybe Prentice’s signature moment is when he published his book on the recruiting process, his gift of caring to the world. For just $20, it’s like hammer and nails to be your reference guide in a complicated system of grassroots basketball. Click here Here’s the homestretch of deserving quotes on the man, like a body blow each one delivers: “Prentice is one of the hardest working guys I know. His passion and caring for those in basketball is immense. He’s a visionary and that’s just what we need in basketball.” - Boo Williams, The Godfather of Grassroots Basketball and President of Boys and Girls AAU Basketball

“Prentice is thorough in his research about players and impartial in his view- his high level of knowledge is undeniable.” - Tony Dorado, Nike National Director HS Basketball

“I so appreciate Prentice Beverly. He’s more than a BallN Prep scouting service, he’s the gatekeeper for women’s basketball, not just out west but on a national level. As the women’s game grows, he will help grow it, get bigger as they grow together. As a person, he’s that speaker I always want to have at our events.” - John Lucas, Maryland All-American, legend in the L, HOU Rockets assistant coach Take this example of how P-Bev is real. Once when he was attending USA trials and walking out to the parking lot, he came across a young girl participant who was crying. It was Celeste Taylor, who had just been cut from making the Team USA’s final roster. She was utterly devastated at the news, feeling great sadness. Prentice remembers going up to her, giving her just the right words to redirect her emotion, cheer her on. Her dad would later tell P-Bev “Thanks for finding the right words to encourage my kid, help her in this moment. We appreciate you.” That’s what Mr. Beverly stands for, doing the right thing at the right time, just being there for others, walking the journey with so many because his heart is as big as it gets.



