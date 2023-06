Rising senior guard Eric Freeny is in the midst of a busy stretch. The 6-foot-4 prospect from Centennial High School in Corona just played in the California Live event in Orange County helping lead the team to a championship in its division with 18 points in the final game, and he will head out to Arizona later this week as Centennial takes part in the annual Section 7 event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Between those two events, which both allow coaches from college programs to attend, Freeny is making a stop by UCLA for an official visit that is getting underway Tuesday.

The Bruins offered the 2024 recruit in late April during the spring evaluation period, and since then he has continued to build a relationship with the staff.