Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten committed prospects that could flip

League (LB Millikan) explains in detail why he remains locked in with his pledge to the Bears.
Many predict Williams to end up at USC but he says, “I love USC but I want to see everything before I make a decision."
Why might these CA prospects flip?: Edge Samu Moala (pictured), SLOT Vance Spafford, and DE Richard Wesley.
Buckey (Liberty) said that the staff put together “a special experience” for him and his family.
When Williams committed to Texas A&M, he didn't have an offer from USC. That has changed and now he has an OV lined up.
