Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

Recruits have continually told Bruin Blitz that the UCLA coaching staff under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster puts as much emphasis on the personal relationships as the football-related conversations.

Lucien Holland, a 2025 Boise State commit and Inglewood (Calif.) three-star edge rusher, steered the conversation to the Bruins’ on-field plans during an unofficial visit to campus Saturday.

If UCLA were to successfully flip his decision, Holland told Bruin Blitz late Sunday evening, he wanted an idea of what would be in store for his collegiate future.

“It was more talking about football rather than regular conversation,” Holland said. “Talking about schemes, how they would play me, etc.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement