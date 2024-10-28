Lucien Holland recaps unofficial visit, latest interactions with UCLA

Recruits have continually told Bruin Blitz that the UCLA coaching staff under first-year head coach DeShaun Foster puts as much emphasis on the personal relationships as the football-related conversations.

Lucien Holland, a 2025 Boise State commit and Inglewood (Calif.) three-star edge rusher, steered the conversation to the Bruins’ on-field plans during an unofficial visit to campus Saturday.

If UCLA were to successfully flip his decision, Holland told Bruin Blitz late Sunday evening, he wanted an idea of what would be in store for his collegiate future.