Let me ask you the reader a personal question: After seeing a magnificent player perform, which song, with what emotion, explodes out of you and makes you really feel something in this cold hard world of ours?

For me, it’s an all time classic, All Eyez On Me. The song (not the movie) by Tupac is that special tune that’s played only 2 times in my cranium when seeing the phenom play of truly up and coming soph guards. The first time was when I saw my guy Jordan Farmar at Taft in 03’, him just transferring over from Birmingham, blending his energy, like a bullet out a barrel, a force of metal in game. Anyone watching him had All Eyez On Him. Whichever trajectory Jordan pointed, we all followed with our own Eyez. Now a second time 2Pac, his music, and his irresistible spirit have crept into my mind, spirit glowing out as I saw Christian “Bam" Johnson. He was killin’ it as a soph for View Park High in their state playoffs vs. Palisades High this last spring. It brought me back, deja vu all over again. It was a blessing for me to experience again that beautiful yet crazy soundtrack that was raging in my head.



Bam Johnson

Both dudes J-Farmar and B-Johnson were in my head, pounding that rock, pushing that tempo, a crazy tempo in my ear. On the floor, setting up dudes for immaculate passes, launching 3’s in the air, splash after splash where needed to seal a win. My heart raced faster and faster as if Tupac spoke to me. Few point guards can will their teammates to victory and Bam makes whatever smart play is needed. Feel the lyrics from Pac’s mouth that shoot through my brain as both Pac and Bam do their thing on the mic, on the hardwood. Let me remind the reader, Bam loves the All Eyez On Me lyrics from Pac’s song:

“Sucker, duck and get busted, no emotion My devotion is handlin' my business, nig^^ keep on coastin'”

Yup, I could tell you the stat line that night I first saw Bam play, could tell you stats of most of Bam’s The Truth AAU games I’ve watched on Baller TV. But those words from 2Pac sum it all up better than 17 ppg, 8 assist, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, don’t you think?



Tupac Shakur

How honored is E-Woods to share the inside Johnson story? How do you feel when your grandma gives you a hug? That’s how personal this story is to me, E-Woods. I must’ve spent 100 hours talking to Bam’s dope dad Steph Johnson. He makes you a better person, more connected to God because he’s so spiritual, hopeful about humanity, constantly doing outreach to kids that ask him for advice. Steph makes you a true believer; he sends me and others fantastically inspired Bible verses. What is the key to Bam’s success, and to his ultra dope big sister’s success? Briana Johnson is a 5-6 guard that won 2 state chips while at Long Beach Poly and a runner up state chip while at Serra High. How crazy is that? She’s now a star at the University of Denver. The key that Steph imbued his kids, that I notice other very successful parents employ, is the spiritual belief “To give the glory to GOD, receive all blessings in Jesus’ name.” The other quintessential part that propels his kids is this super human work ethic, getting their jumper mighty good, loving what you do, hugging them, making them feel so loved. It makes you cry tears of joy just to be around. That’s what I saw in Mindy Kolani, the great mom of Jordan Farmar. I’m not surprised the secret sauce of greatness is the recipe that Steph employs with his kids. Steph Johnson was a cold piece of work baller for Crenshaw High back in the early 1980’s. So his kids having that OG feel to their game, it’s breathtaking! Hear his words about Bam and his daughter Briana whose nickname is Breezy, “As a dad I can’t be more proud the way they conduct themselves and get after it. We’re all so blessed to watch them grow and thrive, help others, be true to themselves and to the game of basketball, the game of life.” Bam is strong, he’s fast, he’s built yet lean in certain ways. You would think he has the perfect football body and he did star at that sport. I’ll let him explain why he chose hoop as his primary emphasis, “I used to love to run the football and was the number 1 or 2 leader in yards the 7 or 8 years I played. “Some said football was my better sport but after breaking my leg at age 12 I came to the decision that basketball was my future. I saw less chances for injury in it.” I asked Bam what people should really know about him. He is such a good dude, he told me remind the reader that his life is about finding balance, like when he moved from View Park High, where he was proud of all the school’s achievements while there, to Taft where logistically it was a far away place. He appreciated the people at Taft, yet the schedule wore him down. I’ll let him explain, “When I got to Taft the rhythm of getting up way before 5 am, sometimes 4:30 am, and getting back after 8 pm, sometimes way after every day that semester, it took the joy from me, left little energy in my legs. “I’m all about the work, the grind, but balance is the key. If you can find a way to be right with your schedule, your body, heart, mind, and soul, like I have at Lynwood, than you go on to be in balance for the batteries to charge your goals.”



Bam Johnson

Which mentor of Bam gets supreme respect in LA, as a street baller, a real one guy to get advice, trainer of elite youngsters in The Drew League?: Hometown Favorites co-founder and former Sac-Kings NBA hooper Pooh Jeter. Pooh worked out intensely with Bam for 3 months straight. Hear his dope comments. “Bam is that kid who really believes in himself. It comes from his incredible work ethic. He does whatever it takes to prepare himself to be a winner, his mentality is to win. “I’m proud to work him out, I see in his eyes this satisfaction that he earned a thing because he realizes there’s beauty in the work. I can see him leading the whole city of LA in steals and his game is maturing and growing because he goes after it like our guy Dylan Andrews from Windward. They both realize you have to work for everything, nothing is given easy.” #Power words, from a LA legend Bam helped win a state chip with View Park as a freshman and made the all city freshman team, coming in 2nd as freshman of the year. I asked him what does playing basketball mean to you, how does that make your family closer? He told me, “I love playing sports so much, the friendships, the striving to attain a goal. It’s time me and my dad get to hang. My sister and I talk about what it takes to get better, how it’s my turn to rep the family name. “My loving mom Brenda, she’s always always there for me. Any time I ask her to rebound for me, she’s there, she sacrifices so much for me. My dad too, I’ll ask him, ‘Dad, I need a jump rope‘, he has it the next day. “I can only repay that by doing right by my own kids. It’s all love in our household, I feel love from everyone around me and that powers me up all the way up.” Hear from Bam’s caring sis Briana, how she really cares and is proud her if lil bro. 100, “Being Bam’s big sister for 17 years now, I have seen my baby brother grow into a young man who I couldn’t be more proud of. His work ethic, confidence, determination, and his grind on and off the court is unreal. “The 1 on 1 games, the shooting drills, countless games of knock out, and dribbling drills we played in the backyard growing up has paid off for the both of us. Seeing Bam accomplish many of his goals following in my foot steps and becoming a better player than I was at his age makes me so happy to call him my little brother. “Don’t let his big smile fool you. He is a true dog on the court and a young man of GOD, which comes first. I am so Blessed that I am his big sister.” Don’t let Briana Johnson’s smile fool you either. She’s been committing 187 on court this season, just killing it with her own deadly jumper, drives to the lane for D1 University of Denver this season. The crazy, truly crazy part? It’s mind boggling that she just recovered from an ACL year injury she suffered a year ago. Most players would have rust, some don’t come back the same, but she ballin’ nowadays even better than where she left off last year! How is that E-Woods? With faith and the proper attention to rehab you can make a miraculous comeback quickly. It’s just the Johnson way to believe and give the glory to GOD. #Amen Coach Donte Bowie, good guy, has known Bam since he was in 7th grade. As a View Park High coach his bond has become very close with Bam. He helped Bam lift off to a new level of confidence, big time. Hear his stirring quote, “Bam is special, he was just mostly football when we first worked together in 7th grade, all defense. “But him breaking out, improving dramatically was such a blessing for all involved. His dad Steph so spiritual, powering his improvement, us all on the same page. I’ll never forget that incredible run in the state playoff run to the championship. “He was such a talented freshman but he wasn’t sure he could give orders to veteran seniors. We told him that was his destiny, to carry us at times. There were 18-point flawless games here, even more monster games at other times. “It was having all preconceived ideas of what your youngsters thought they could do, each week like the biggest thrill ride together. Bam has such a bright future.” Feel more Pac lyrics that rep Bam’s journey:

“Where you goin', I been there, came back as lonely, homie Steady flowin' against the grain, nig^^ still don't know me.”

Bam loved View Park but parted ways on great terms, stopped off for a trimester at Taft High, but the 15-18 hour days of commuting were a killer. But right now Bam is balling out like crazy for the Lynwood High Knights.

Click here: Bam talks with Connor Morrissette about his transition to Lynwood.

