Top performers, ranking implications from Navy All-American Bowl Combine

Faizon Brandon

SAN ANTONIO -- Future FBS prospects from across the country gathered in San Antonio for the annual Navy All-American Bowl Combine. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was on-site for the underclassmen combine, which included recruits in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. Here are the top performers and rankings implications from the 2025 Navy AAB Combine headlined by five-star QB Faizon Brandon.

1. QB FAIZON BRANDON

Faizon Brandon has been sensational over the course of his junior year at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley culminating in a state title and North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The five-star Tennessee quarterback commit carried that high level of play into the Alamodome as the Rivals MVP of the annual Friday Combine. Brandon was sharp from start to finish. The elite passer was spectacular blending throws with touch and with zip, and served up some outstanding throws along the sidelines, in traffic and downfield during competition. The deep-ball accuracy and ease throwing in the middle of the field were second to none. The future Vol is asserting himself squarely in the conversation as the No. 1 player in the Rivals250.

2. QB JADEN O'NEAL

Jaden O'Neal was in the conversation as the best player on the field in San Antonio. The future Sooner is a twitchy thrower who rifle passes into tight windows with conviction. The West Coast four-star quarterback accurately delivered balls downfield and into tight windows. O'Neal made throwing vertically easy and whipping throws in end-zone routes. The Oklahoma verbal commit belongs among the nation's best and proved as much delivering strike after strike in the Alamodome during Friday's Navy AAB Combine.

3. OL DOMINIC HARRIS

Dominic Harris is a massive human -- checking in at 6-foot-7 and 330-plus pounds. The unranked 2026 offensive tackle worked inside and outside and anchored at a high clip. Harris has a mean streak to him and is nimble for a lineman of his stature. He has long arms and uses them well. The combination of size, athleticism and functional strength had Harris among the best rising seniors in the Navy AAB Combine.

4. QB NIEMANN LAWRENCE

Niemann Lawrence is a 2028 quarterback who's bound to be a household name before too long. The freshman from South Florida kept pace with the elder statesmen at the position delivering throwing with zip to different layers of the field with ease. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Lawrence can launch passes downfield and was sharp making throws outside the numbers and in the short and intermediate levels. Lawrence already holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska, Miami and others.

5. WR JONAH WINSTON

Jonah Winston is a smooth operator who made plays underneath and vertically throughout Friday's workout in San Antonio. The Hoover (Ala.) High four-star wide receiver is crafty working out of the slot with excellent feet and some burst to make plays after the catch. Winston, the younger brother of Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston, is a plus route-runner with twitchy movements and a smoothness to his game. Florida State is trending early with the Alabama playmaker.

6. WR JAKAI ANDERSON

Jakai Anderson is a technician at wide receiver. The four-star pass-catcher from The Boot made his presence felt in San Antonio with superb route-running and the ability to shake defensive backs repeatedly in and out of his breaks. The early LSU commitment from McDonogh 35 High in New Orleans is impactful working outside and in the slot with great burst off the line and speed to make plays downfield.

7. WR JAYDEN WARREN

Jayden Warren broke through with a monster junior campaign at Iowa Colony (Texas) High School as the speedy 2026 wide receiver put himself on college radars across the South. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder boasts a filled-out frame and moves well getting downfield with verified 10.5 speed in the 100-meter and separates at a high clip. Warren also showcased his ability to get open underneath and matriculate on the perimeter. He's explosive with big-play ability every time he touches the ball, and showcased a well-rounded skill-set in San Antonio -- and another touted pass-catcher that warrants Rivals250 consideration. Oklahoma, SMU and Nebraska are early contenders for Warren.

8. DL ISAIAH BROUGHTON

Isaiah Broughton is a large human approaching 6-foot-5 and well north of 300 pounds. The younger brother of Texas DL Vernon Broughton, who is having a breakout season with the Longhorns, is also finding his groove. The 2026 defensive lineman from Houston is a load to handle and moves well at his size. Broughton is bendy with strong arms and plays downhill from the middle of the DL. Texas Tech, UTSA and Houston are early contenders for Broughton.

9. DL DARRYUS MCKINLEY

Darryus McKinley put forth a strong showing inside of the Alamodome. After a breakthrough season at Lafayette (La.) Acadiana High School, the four-star DL was explosive off the line during positional drills and showcased his power during the OL-DL showcase. McKinley, who's older brother Dominick was a five-star DL coming off a strong freshman season at LSU, is also physical at the point of attack and is bendy at 6-foot-2 and north of 260 pounds. The Tigers are also positioned well with McKinley.

10. DL JALEN BREWSTER