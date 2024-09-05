Major visits coming up for 2026 four-star LB Talanoa Ili
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Talanoa Ili has more than 20 offers so there’s still a long way to go in his recruitment but the 2026 four-star linebacker is working on finalizing his visit schedule.The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news