basketball

Mater Dei Clinches League Title With Win Over JSerra

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei Monarchs 64, JSerra Catholic Lions 51 Mater Dei wrapped up the regular season with a 64-51 win over JSerra and it gave Mater Dei outright possession of the Trinity League title. Next up ...

