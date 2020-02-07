Mater Dei Clinches League Title With Win Over JSerra
Mater Dei Monarchs 64, JSerra Catholic Lions 51 Mater Dei wrapped up the regular season with a 64-51 win over JSerra and it gave Mater Dei outright possession of the Trinity League title. Next up ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news