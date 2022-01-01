Mater Dei goes 4-0 in the Xavier Winter Showcase after edging De La Salle
Mater Dei Monarchs 55, De La Salle Spartans 54 The 2021 Xavier Winter Showcase ended Thursday with a thriller when Mater Dei survived a late De La Salle rally to win 55-54. The Monarchs had a 7-po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news