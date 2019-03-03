Mater Dei reaches regional final with win over Corona Centennial
State Regional Open Division Semifinal: Mater Dei Monarchs 67, Corona Centennial Huskies 54 Mater Dei took another step toward a State title on Saturday night when they defeated Centennial of Cor...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news