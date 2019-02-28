Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 14:13:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mater Dei upsets Bishop Montgomery to advance to Open Regional Semifinal

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Open Division Southern Regional Quarterfinal: Mater Dei Monarchs 68, Bishop Montgomery Knights 53 Devin Askew and Aidan Prukop led Mater Dei to a mild upset over Bishop Montgomery, 68-53, in a reg...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}