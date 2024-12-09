McKay Madsen talks Oregon visit, decision timeline

Two highly thought of ones are from California: four-stars CB Adonyss Currie (Quartz Hill) and LB Noah Mikhail (Bonita).
Taven Epps (Tustin) breaks the mold of the modern day linebacker. He offers a very unique matchup and skill set.
McDaniel said, “Some options appeared that I really wasn’t expecting and they appeared on signing day.”
Rivals.com data analyst Austin Cochran takes a look at the 10 highest-ranked Group of Five signees in the 2024 class.
Holland talks about his decision to sign with UCLA, what led to his move, how the staff impacted his choice and more.
Two highly thought of ones are from California: four-stars CB Adonyss Currie (Quartz Hill) and LB Noah Mikhail (Bonita).
Taven Epps (Tustin) breaks the mold of the modern day linebacker. He offers a very unique matchup and skill set.
McDaniel said, “Some options appeared that I really wasn’t expecting and they appeared on signing day.”