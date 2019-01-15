CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Derek Stingley Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Mind of Mike is a scary place and, with a new Rivals100 release, it is overflowing with random thoughts. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 released | Breaking down new five-stars Wednesday: Rivals250 released Thursday: Position rankings released

... Overall, at least at the top, the 2019 class is one of the weaker in recent memory, which is the main reason we have the fewest five-stars (30) since 2011. That being said, there are plenty of guys who will a huge impact on college football. ... The debate at No. 1 overall wasn’t much of a debate as everyone agreed Derek Stingley Jr. should be our top guy. He’s a rare cornerback prospect with size, strength, ball skills and amazing instincts and we could see him eventually being a top five guy in the NFL Draft if he develops. He’s not a no-brainer like Jadeveon Clowney and Trevor Lawrence were in recent recruiting cycles, but he still made it through the last few updates despite a push from prospects such as Nolan Smith and Trey Sanders. ... Sanders ran away with the No. 1 running back title, but the wide receiver debate was an intense one. When you have a prospect like Theo Wease outside the national top 10, you know that the wide out position is loaded. Jadon Haselwood ended up at No. 1 with George Pickens coming in at No. 2 and Wease at No. 3. To me, the wide receiver position was the deepest of this class. ... Spencer Rattler finished as the No. 1 quarterback overall ahead of Bo Nix, mainly because of his ability to throw on the run and how dangerous he is with his feet. Both players have great upside, but Rattler’s game translates to the college game a little better.

... Here’s my breakdown of the new five-stars: DeMarvin Leal – Leal is a massive defensive end who could end up playing outside or inside in college and be a rare pass rusher at his size. He has excellent strength, a quick first step and he uses his hands well. He’s still a bit raw, but his ceiling is very high. Christopher Hinton – Hinton was once considered a better offensive line prospect but proved in San Antonio at the All-American Bowl that he’s an elite defensive lineman. Like Leal, he could play end or tackle in college and he showed excellent power and agility. His improved aggressiveness is a great sign for his college career. Charles Cross – Cross is very athletic with great feet and has an excellent frame to build on. You could easily see him as a 315-pound left tackle in a few years who will have NFL scouts drooling. It’s hard to be as athletic as Cross is at his size. Marcel Brooks – Brooks is just starting to reach his potential as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker and has a tremendous motor. He has shown improving instincts, he’s a sure tackler and he can cover in space. He should be a star linebacker at the next level as he continues to improve.

Graham Mertz Nick Lucero/Rivals.com